Keke Palmer stopped by “The View” on Nov. 10 with something in mind.

The actress took advantage of the opportunity to ask host, Goldberg about getting down to business together, preferably on “Sister Act 3″.

Palmer appeared on the show to promote her new book series Southern Belle Insults on Amazon Prime, but about halfway through the interview, she turned to Goldberg with her request before time was up.

“Now Whoopi, I gotta shoot my shot, like I did with Issa a little bit ago,” said Palmer. “I heard that Tyler Perry is doing ‘Sister Act 3’ and I just want you to know I’m available for the job. Any job. I mean, you ain’t got to say nothing now, you know, I’ll send you an email or something. Just let know if you need me.”

Back in September 2020, Palmer did indeed pull a similar move with Issa Rae and her show “Insecure”. Palmer tweeted at Rae saying, “Hey @IssaRae there’s been a mix up. I posted about my excitement for season 5 of Insecure and now everyone thinks I’m gonna be on it. We can’t let them down, put me in to beat Condola’s a** real quick.”

And funny enough, it worked. Palmer made an appearance in season five’s third episode, as Condola’s sister. Hopefully, Palmer can manage to make it happen a second time. So far it sounds like it’s headed in the right direction.

Goldberg replied, “I already brought it up,” with a smile on her face.

Of course, nothing is confirmed, but let’s keep our hopes up for Palmer.