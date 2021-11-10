The key gaffer on the set of “Rust” has filed a lawsuit against star and producer Alec Baldwin, as well as armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and assistant director Dave Halls, among others, over the accidental shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins last month.

According to TMZ, Serge Svetnoy filed the suit over alleged negligence in the incident, which he claims has caused him severe emotional distress.

READ MORE: Alec Baldwin Defends Working Conditions On ‘Rust’ Set

Svetnoy says that he was among the first people on the scene to tend to Hutchins, who he had known for five years and considered a good friend, while she was bleeding from the gunshot.

In the suit documents, the gaffer claims Baldwin “owed a duty to the Plaintiff and other crew members and actors on the ‘Rust’ set to handle the Colt Revolver provided to him by defendant Halls with reasonable care and diligence for the safety of ‘Rust’ cast and crew,” and adds, “This duty called for Defendant Baldwin to double-check the Colt Revolver with Halls upon being handled to ensure that it did not contain live ammunition.”

The suit goes on to claim, “This duty further called for him [Baldwin] to handle the Colt Revolver as if it was loaded and to refrain from pointing it at anyone.”

READ MORE: Alec Baldwin Wants Police Officers On Film And TV Sets To Ensure Gun Safety

Also, according to the suit, the scene for which Baldwin was rehearsing “did not call for Defendant Baldwin to shoot the Colt Revolver.”

Baldwin’s role as a producer is also impugned in the suit, which argues that the producers “attempted to save money by hiring an insufficient number of crew members to safely handle the props and firearms,” and adds that there were other lapses and safety violations on the set prior to the shooting.