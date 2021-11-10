“Downton Abbey: A New Era” is coming soon.

The first look snaps showing the Crawleys and their Downton staff have now been released, with Focus Features also dropping a 15-second teaser ahead of the March 18 theatrical release date.

Returning cast members include Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery and Joanne Froggatt.

Sophie McShera stars as Daisy and Lesley Nicol stars as Mrs. Patmore in "Downton Abbey: A New Era".

“Downton” creator Julian Fellowes told People of the upcoming sequel, “It’s really a new era. The further the ’20s went along, the more the world was changing in so many ways.”

“Everything from entertainment to transport was really different by the end of the ’20s. That’s what we’re referring to in that,” he added.

Laura Haddock stars as Myrna Dalgleish and Michael Fox as Andy in "Downton Abbey: A New Era".

Hugh Bonneville stars as Robert Grantham and Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary in "Downton Abbey: A New Era".

Harry Hadden-Paton stars as Bertie Pelham, Laura Carmichael as Lady Edith, Tuppence Middleton as Lucy Smith and Allen Leech as Tom Branson in "Downton Abbey: A New Era".

Fellowes confirmed the flick, which he called an “unashamedly feel-good movie,” will pick up where the last one left off.

“As we know from the last film, Mary may not be the titular head of the household, but she is effectively running the show. We take that further,” the writer shared of Dockery’s character.

“We’re trying to mark the change — the fact that Crawleys of Downton are nearly in the 1930s, which is merely the beginning of the modern world.”