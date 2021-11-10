The family that talks about doing mushrooms together stays together.

On Wednesday, in a new episode of “Red Table Talk”, Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Jaden Smith sit down for a conversation about the serious potential health benefits of psychedelic drugs.

READ MORE: Jaden Smith Debuts Emotional Video For ‘Photograph’

Along with talking to experts on the subject, and how the drugs might be used as a treatment for certain mental illnesses, Jada and Jaden both talk about their experiences with psychedelics.

Talking about headlines claiming psychedelic mushrooms may be more effective than anti-depressants for treating depression, Jada says, “I can vouch for that one. I was introduced to plant medicine 10 years ago to deal with my depression and it knocked it out.”

She continues, “For me, I had struggled with depression for so long. I mean crippling depression, so the thing about the plant medicine is that not only does it help you feel better but it helps you solve the problems of how you got there in the first place.”

Jaden, for his part, reveals that he tried psychedelics out of “pure curiosity” and admits that he didn’t initially believe “that mushrooms could actually make you feel any type of way.”

READ MORE: Jaden Smith Will Open Restaurant To Feed The Homeless In Los Angeles

His mind was changed, though, after trying out the drug for the first time.

“I had an experience and during that experience, I understood what ego was for the first time,” the 23-year-old says. “It was always in my head talking, telling me what I was and what I wasn’t, and for the first time I had [an] ego dissolution, where I was like, ‘That was the moment that really changed me.'”

He adds, “You get to a place in your life where you’re blocked by something, whether it’s a trauma, whether it’s your emotions, your ego. You’re not being able to express yourself and then I feel like psychedelics are a way to tear down that wall and see what’s beyond it.”

Though she admitted to trying psychedelics in her past, Adrienne raised concerns about the potential addictive qualities of the drugs, saying of Jaden, “I just know that he did a lot of experimentation with psychedelics and it led him to the path of other drugs that led to his addiction. At the end of the day, that’s always in my mind.”

In the end, though, Jada says, “I have to say that plant medicine completely rehabilitated me from debilitating depression and it’s changed my life for the better. I came home. I’m home.”