More gossip is on the way Upper East Siders.

Part two of “Gossip Girl” season one is set to premiere on Nov. 25 on HBO Max. A trailer was released today for the upcoming episodes.

READ MORE: Penn Badgley Talks ‘Twisted’ Storylines In ‘Gossip Girl’, Admits Dan Humphrey Was ‘Villainous’

In the video, it’s very clear that the messy part one ending will only get messier when it returns to see Julien (Jordan Alexander) trying to keep distance from ex Obie (Eli Brown), after locking lips with her former boyfriend, who is now dating her half-sister Zoya’s (Whitney Peak) current boyfriend.

But Obie doesn’t want to cut things off completely after what happened between them and it seems like Zoya will find out the truth about what that was. The trailer shows Zoya telling Julien, ”We’re not sisters. We’re not friends. We’re nothing. There is no coming back from this.”

READ MORE: Thomas Doherty Dishes On Pansexual ‘Gossip Girl’ Character, Why He Didn’t Get Vaccinated

As for Audrey (Emily Alyn Lind), Aki (Evan Mock) and Max (Thomas Doherty- they are a thriving new thruple…for now.

The first half of “Gossip Girl” season one was the best launch for an HBO Max original drama series this year. It debuted on July 8 and was renewed for a second season in September.