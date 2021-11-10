Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker say “Bite Me”.

Canada’s Lavigne released her first new song under Barker’s DTA Records on Wednesday. She will celebrate the release by performing “Bite Me” on Wednesday’s episode of “The Late Late Show with James Corden”.

“I’ve always admired Travis and his work,” Lavigne says in a press release. “The first time we worked together was 15 years ago on my album The Best Damn Thing and I have really enjoyed watching him develop into the producer that he is today. We spent a lot of time writing songs and working on this record together…

READ MORE: Avril Lavigne, Mod Sun Have PDA Filled Day At The Beach

“Signing to his record label, DTA felt like the perfect home for me and my new music. Travis understands my vision as a musician, my creative process as an artist, and my goals at this stage of my career. I am excited to be dropping ‘Bite Me.’ It’s an anthem about knowing your worth, what you deserve, and not giving someone a second chance who doesn’t deserve you.”

Lavigne, 37, also talks to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 about the song’s release.

“It was just time to rock again, and I have a feisty side to me. And with this single ‘Bite Me’, like, I’m in a happy place in my life, and it’s all like it’s fun and it reflects that. Even though like I’m reflecting on past stuff I’ve been through in relationships with love. Let’s face it – love’s not easy, right? And, I mean I’ve been through the ringer so like yeah I’m writing about it again.

“I feel like ‘Bite Me’ is kind of about a guy wanting a second chance but not giving him the time of day because, you know, you did before,” she concludes. “It didn’t work out, and having that self respect.”

READ MORE: Avril Lavigne Shows Off Golden Hour Views In Stunning Instagram Snaps

“Avril and I have been friends for a long time, but I think I’ve been a fan of hers even longer!” Barker adds. “She’s a true bada** and an icon as a performer, songwriter, and presence. We had gotten in the studio earlier this year, and we were having so much fun that I knew I wanted to ask her to join the DTA team.”

“I’m so stoked she’s now part of the label. I can’t wait for everybody to experience the incredible music she’s about to drop,” he added.

Lavigne’s next step is a 2022 world tour.