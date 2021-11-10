Alanis Morissette’s life and career are going under the microscope in a new documentary.

On Wednesday, HBO debuted the trailer for “Jagged”, the second entry in their “Music Box” series, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

In the trailer, Morissette opens up about the creation of her iconic 1995 album Jagged Little Pill. Also featured are other talking heads, as well as performance and behind-the-scenes footage.

“Featuring an in-depth interview with Alanis, as well as never-before-seen archival material, ‘Jagged’ explores her beginnings as a young Canadian pop star, the rocky path she faced navigating the male-dominated music industry, and the glass ceiling she shattered on her journey to becoming the international icon and empowered artist she is today,” the official description reads.

The documentary has been a point of controversy, though, as Morissette publicly criticized the film, saying in a statement upon its September festival premiere that it “includes implications and facts that are simply not true.”

She explained, “I agreed to participate in a piece about the celebration of Jagged Little Pill’s 25th anniversary and was interviewed during a very vulnerable time (while in the midst of my third postpartum depression during lockdown). I was lulled into a false sense of security and their salacious agenda became apparent immediately upon my seeing the first cut of the film. This is when I knew our visions were in fact painfully diverged. This was not the story I agreed to tell. I sit here now experiencing the full impact of having trusted someone who did not warrant being trusted.”

Morissette added, “While there is beauty and some elements of accuracy in this/my story to be sure — I ultimately won’t be supporting someone else’s reductive take on a story much too nuanced for them to ever grasp or tell.”

“Jagged” airs Nov. 18 on HBO.