Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson have jokes for days.

Johnson, known affectionately as “The Rock”, went the extra mile in promoting the co-stars’ new movie “Red Notice” by purchasing a billboard with Reynolds’ name on it. The Netflix billboard reads, “Ryan Reynolds uses his mom’s Netflix account.”

In fairness, my mom uses my OnlyFans account. https://t.co/ckUds2aT0b — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 10, 2021

“One last heist for the road. Beat that, Ryan Reynolds,” Johnson tweeted alongside the billboard on Wednesday. “For the record, Ryan’s mama is an AMAZING WOMAN. Not sure why Ryan turned out the way he did. ‘Red Notice’ hits Netflix worldwide THIS FRIDAY! Enjoy our film.”

“In fairness, my mom uses my OnlyFans account,” Reynolds replied.

Johnson and Reynolds star alongside Gal Gadot in Rawson Marshall Thurber’s action-comedy “Red Notice”. The movie premiered in theatres on Nov. 5 and hits Netflix on Nov. 12.