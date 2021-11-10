Buddy the Elf’s iconic costume was just sold to a lucky buyer.

The costume that Will Ferrell wore in the 2003 film sold on Nov. 9 in an auction from the Prop Store. According to TMZ, the winning bid went for $296,702.66, which was way more than the estimated projections of $27,600-$41,000 for the film’s keepsake.

The identity of the bidder has been kept private but the lucky prize includes Buddy’s complete costume. According to the Prop Store’s description, the costume contains “a green Antron fleece pointed hat featuring a yellow pleated sash and a red feather; a matching green tunic with a white fur collar and cuffs; a pair of yellow fleece-like stockings; and a pair of black leather shoes featuring curled toes.”

Stitched onto the inside of the hat, tunic and stockings are tags that read “Mr. Ferrell” from Carelli Costume. The other labels from the costume read “Hero-1”, “Buddy Hero-1” and “02 Buddy”.

Buddy’s outfit was among 1,000 other pieces of film memorabilia worth a projected value of $7.6 million, including Tom Hanks’ Wilson volleyball from the 2000 film Castaway- cool stuff!