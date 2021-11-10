Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are in a better place after going to couple’s therapy.

Bella and Chigvintsev are being proactive and putting work into their relationship. The WWE Hall of Famer recently touched on how she and Chigvintsev have been apart for six weeks due to her commitment with “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” and his work on “Dancing with the Stars”.



“Teo goes everywhere with mama,” Bella told her twin sister, Brie Bella, on Wednesday’s episode of “The Bellas Podcast”, according to E! News. “That’s where he’s comfortable, that’s where he does best. [But] when you’re away from each other, there’s different time zones. Myself having Matteo and working long hours, I need Artem to check in…”

“Sometimes I feel like the other person, mainly the dads, they get into this [space of thinking] they FaceTimed and that’s great, and they get on the phone and that’s where it ends for them. And it’s just hard when the involvement beyond that isn’t there.”

The pair went through a “rough patch” but are thriving after seeking counselling.

“I’m doing the whole family’s to-do lists, Matteo’s to-do lists, the house we’re building’s to-do list,” the WWE Hall of Fame inductee added. “All the to-do lists are going in my head so that just causes a little bit of tension in a relationship.”

“We’re in a really in a good spot. We were doing a little rocky for a bit,” Nikki concluded. “Now we’re stronger than ever.”

Bella and Chigvintsev started dating in Jan. 2019. They welcomed their baby Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev on July 31, 2020.