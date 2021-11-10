It’s no secret that Nick Cannon has taken the Biblical edict about going forth and multiplying and really run with it, fathering seven different children with four different mothers — four of those children born within a six-month span.

In the latest edition of his daytime talk show “Nick Cannon”, the “Masked Singer” host welcomes Andy Cohen, who engaged Cannon in a game of his “Watch What Happens Live”‘s signature game “Plead the Fifth”, in which the person being queried can “plead the fifth” to avoid answering an uncomfortable question.

During the questioning, Cohen offers a doozy. “Who is your favourite baby mama?” he asked Cannon, who is father to twin sons Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby de la Rosa, son Zen with Alyssa Scott, son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and son Moroccan and daughter Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

Members of the audience, clearly sensing the minefield that awaits, begin yelling, “Plead the fifth.”

Unfortunately, Cannon ignores that advice.

“I got this. I ain’t scared of you, Andy,” Cannon declares. “My favourite baby mama is the next one.”

Cohen, visibly taken aback by the response, replies, “I don’t think that was a good answer.”

The awkward moment can be seen in the video above, just after the 9:40 mark.