Jason Momoa howls for animal rights.

The “Dune” actor urged the government to add wolves back onto the endangered species list in a new animal activism video.

Momoa begins the video with a subtle howl in sync with his canine friends before he begins to narrate the current fight to save the aggressively hunted and slaughtered species.

The actor notes that hunters are not just slaughtering adult wolves, but also their pups in their dens. He petitions President Joe Biden to #RelistWolves along with other celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio and Iliza Shlesinger.

Momoa shared the video on his Instagram page, captioning the post:

“Wolves remain under attack across the country. States like Idaho and Montana have declared a war on wolves authorizing the slaughter of up to 90% of their wolf populations. Earlier this year, a hunt in Wisconsin saw over 200 wolves killed in less than 60 hours. We must put a stop to these senseless killings. Join us, Jason Momoa, Leonardo DiCaprio, Iliza Shlesinger, Conrad Anker, Filipe DeAndrade and thousands more in our efforts to #RelistWolves.”

See the video below.