Hailey Bieber is opening up about a difficult patch in her relationship with husband Justin Bieber, particularly having to do with his sobriety.

“There’s a lot of addiction that runs in my family, not even just my dad, but a lot of other people on that side of my family struggle with a lot of different things,” she explained in the “Victoria’s Secret Voices” podcast, as reported by Yahoo! Life.

“My dad was always really open about [his addiction] and I always appreciated that,” she said of her father, actor Stephen Baldwin. “He was always extremely open about why being sober worked for him and why we needed to be sober and what alcoholic behavior looks like, and why that comes out.”

While she personally “was never somebody who struggled with any substances,” she explained that was “because I was so aware of it because of my dad. He had a really big issue with cocaine and I was like, I’m never trying it because I was so scared that if I tried it one time it might lead into something else.”

Watching what her father went through, she said, influenced how she helped her husband navigate his own sobriety journey. “When I was talking before about working on a lot of stuff when we first got married, I think that was a part of it too,” she said. “Looking back on times of drug use and being in some dark spaces and having to kind of go back there was extremely difficult.”

Communication, she said, has been the key factor. “Being like, ‘Hey, where are you at with this?’ I’ve had times where I would get nervous, [asking Justin], ‘Are you okay to do this? Because you did have a time in your life where it was not okay for you and it was a dark time for you.’ But he has very good self awareness when it comes to that and is very open about it and that’s all I can really ask for.”