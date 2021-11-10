Sir Ian McKellen made the day of 17-year-old Millie Anna Prelogar when he got in touch and asked her to show him around her hometown of Windsor, England.

It all started when the aspiring actress, who has Down syndrome, shared a photo of herself on Instagram last month at Windsor’s Theatre Royal while taking in a performance of “The Cherry Orchard”, in which McKellen is one of the stars.

Posing with cast photos of McKellen and co-star Martin Shaw, she wrote to her 15,000-plus followers, “Lovely evening @theatrewindsor watching The Cherry Orchard. They are really good actors!❤️. ”

As Prelogar explained in an interview with The Times, she was shocked when she heard from the “Lord of the Rings” star with an offer to hang out.

“He messaged me to ask if I’d like to show him around town,” she said. “I was so excited! We had such a fun time, we talked and laughed as we went to all my favourite places. I’m so lucky he chose me to be his tour guide — it was just the best day ever.”

She added: “I laughed — he made me feel so special! What a day.”

She shared photos of her day with Sir Ian on Instagram, as did he.