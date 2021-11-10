Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum for the Salute to Freedom Gala Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in New York.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hit the red carpet for a New York City event honouring veterans, in advance of Remembrance Day and, in the U.S., Veterans Day.

The royals attended the 2021 Salute to Freedom gala at the Intrepid Museum on Wednesday, Nov. 10, with Harry donning a sleek back tux while the Duchess of Sussex wore red Carolina Herrera gown, with both sporting poppies.

According to People, a reporter on the red carpet asked Meghan if she was proud of her husband, to which she replied, “I’m always proud of him.”

Meghan and Harry arrive at the Salute to Freedom Gala to meet with Valor Award recipients pic.twitter.com/y6I2omYgEi — Carly Ledbetter (@ledbettercarly) November 10, 2021

Prince Harry, who served in British Army for 10 years, was on hand to present the event’s inaugural Intrepid Valor Awards.

AP Photo/Craig Ruttle

Also attending the event was Jon Bon Jovi, who had previously collaborated with Prince Harry to record a song for his Invictus Games, in addition to receiving the 2021 Intrepid Lifetime Achievement Award for his role as chairman of the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation.

According to People, the Intrepid Museum’s Salute to Freedom “gala recognizes extraordinary leadership and honors the brave men and women” who serve in defense of the U.S.

“We are so grateful to Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex for honouring and amplifying the stories of these heroes and helping to raise awareness for mental health support for our men and women in uniform,” said Susan Marenoff-Zausner, president of the Intrepid Museum, in a press release.