Let it never be said Miranda Lambert doesn’t know how to kick off an award show with an explosive bang.

Sporting a colourful blue jumpsuit with long red fringes, Lambert took to the stage for the 2021 CMA Awards and blew the roof off Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena with a breakneck medley of some of her biggest hits.

Lambert got right down to business with a fiery rendition of “Kerosene” before making a segue into “Mama’s Broken Heart”, “Bluebird” and “Little Red Wagon”.

She closed things out as she started — explosively — with a fiery performance of “Gunpowder & Lead” that brought the entire audience to their feet as pyrotechnics blasted onstage.

It seems likely that won’t be the last that viewers of the 2021 CMAs see of Lambert during the show; she’s nominated for three awards this year, including entertainer of the year and female vocalist of the year.