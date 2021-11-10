Click to share this via email

TJ Osborne is living his life out and proud.

TJ and brother John Osborne had a big night at Wednesday’s CMA Awards, when their duo Brothers Osborne won this year’s award for Vocal Duo of the Year, capping off a year that saw TJ come out as openly gay.

When Brothers Osborne’s name was called, TJ Osborne stood up and gave boyfriend Abi Ventura a big kiss, while brother John Osborne, 39 kissed wife Lucie Silvas, before the brothers headed onstage to accept their award.

TJ Osborne openly kissing his date upon winning Vocal Duo of the Year is a very special moment. #CMAawards pic.twitter.com/8sn3s6yOGn — Jason Scott (@JasontheScott) November 11, 2021

“It’s been a crazy roller coaster of a year for us in so many ways, especially for me emotionally,” said TJ, addressing the crowd at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

“And to have you all support me, it really does feel like love wins tonight,” he added. “Thank you.”

“Give this boy a round of applause. We love this genre, we love the people, we love all of you so much,” added John.