Jimmie Allen is having an amazing year, and the “Best Shot” singer capped it off by winning the New Artist of the Year honour at the 2021 CMA Awards, held Wednesday, Nov. 10 in Nashville.

Despite the award, the 36-year-old singer is no newcomer to the music scene, having struggled for years before breaking through and gaining the recognition that had so far eluded him within the past few years.

Allen delivered a tear-filled acceptance speech, beginning by thanking his late father for “introducing him to country music.”

He continued by looking back at the years of dedication and hard work that came before winning his CMA Award.

“Five years ago I spent my last $100 and came to the CMAs 50th to watch Charley Pride perform on stage, and I got to perform with him last year,” he said. “Everyone who voted for me, thank you. My wife, I love you. My kids, my mother’s here. My manager Ash Bowers.”

He credited Bowers for discovering him, “playing at a writer’s round at Puckett’s grocery store in Franklin and signed me after 10 years of being here, living in my car, living in a trailer, working every job, this is amazing.”

He concluded by declaring, “Thank you country music. This is for my hometown in Delaware.”