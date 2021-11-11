Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell pulled off an epic prank Wednesday night.

The pair, who are starring in the upcoming movie “Spirited” together, switched places for their late-night interviews, with Reynolds heading for “The Tonight Show” and Ferrell showing up to chat with Jimmy Kimmel.

Both hosts seemed shocked before trying to come up with some questions for their surprise guests, who both claimed the other had text them saying they were running late/weren’t going to show up.

Jimmy Fallon asked Reynolds of his wife Blake Lively, “How’s Blake? How are the kids?”

The “Red Notice” star replied, “You know, they’re all good. Blake’s—no personal questions, by the way. But Blake is great. The sex is totally normal.”

Fallon insisted, “I wasn’t going to ask that,” to which the Canadian actor responded, “Hey, hey, hey! Pump the sex brakes, Jimmy. I said no personal questions, and you’re going right in on it, all right? Barbara Walters, easy.”

Meanwhile, on Kimmel’s show, Lively was also a topic of conversation.

The host asked, “How’s your beautiful wife, Blake Lively?” as Ferrell joked, “My wife, Blake, is wonderful. Thank you for asking. She’s doing great.

“It’s a really busy household. She’s a great cook.”

As Kimmel questioned what kind of food Lively makes, Ferrell replied, “She makes oatmeal and killer nachos.”