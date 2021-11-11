Jay Leno has a serious need for speed.

Over the summer, the former “Tonight Show” host got behind the wheel of a Tesla Model S Plaid to break the world production car quarter-mile speed record.

READ MORE: Jay Leno Hangs Off The Front Of A Plane In Incredible Stunt

Now, car fans are getting to see the amazing feat in an episode of “Jay Leno’s Garage”.

“This is tri-motor – two in the back, one in the front,” Tesla chief designer Franz Von Holzhausen explains in the episode. “So all three motors are carbon-sleeve motors. It’s new, never been done before, invented by Tesla. And that just allows you to have constant power until you run out of room or you run out of speed. The CdA (coefficient of aerodynamic drag), the frontal area of the car increases, but we managed to get the coefficient to drag lower – so it’s 0.207.”

The previous record was set in a Bugatti Chiron Sport, with a time of 9.4 seconds, but with Leno behind the wheel, the Tesla manage to breeze past that record with a time of just 9.247 seconds.

“That was awesome,” Leno says. “I didn’t do anything! I’m sure there are easier jobs, but I can’t think of any.”

Later that day, though, the comedian’s record got broken by Tesla’s own professional driver, who set a time of 9.234.

“Come to think of it, I did have a meatball sandwich for lunch, and this professional driver can’t be more than 120 pounds soaking wet,” Leno says. “I mean, one hundredth of a second. Come on, I was robbed!”

READ MORE: Jay Leno Talks Induction Into Automotive Hall Of Fame

This is even better than Jay Leno’s world record. Insanely fast. @elonmusk https://t.co/JsEWAT8F2R — Ray4Tesla⚡️🚘☀️🔋 (@ray4tesla) November 10, 2021

Since then, the record has been pushed even lower, with the most recent time set in a Tesla of under 9 seconds.

Also on “Jay Leno’s Garage”, the host takes “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah on trip to one of Los Angeles’ first big power generating stations in order to show him a very special pair of Mercedes-Benz electric cars.

“Oh wow, that is nice,” Noah says behind the wheel of the luxury vehicle.