When Dwayne Johnson rolls through “The Late Late Show”, regular carpool karaoke just won’t do.

“The Rock” and James Corden linked up on Wednesday’s episode of Corden’s late night talk show for karaoke, tequila and some good ole’ hanging out. They ditched the traditional car and instead did a little karaoke in a golf cart cruising the CBS lot in Los Angeles, California.

READ MORE: Dwayne Johnson Unveils First ‘Black Adam’ Footage At DC FanDome

The duo sang their fare share of karaoke, from Johnson’s beloved “Moana” song “You’re Welcome” and his fresh verse from Tech N9ne’s track “Face Off”, to classic likes Bee Gees’ “How Deep is Your Love?”

Johnson and Corden finish their date with some cocktails, but it didn’t look like Corden could keep up with the heavyweight sitting across from him.

READ MORE: Dwayne Johnson’s Daughter Didn’t Believe He Was In ‘Moana’

“The Rock” stars in three upcoming movies: “Red Notice” premiering on Nov. 12 on Netflix (following its Nov. 5 theatrical release), “DC League of Super-Pets” on May 20, 2022, and “Black Adam” on July 29, 2022.