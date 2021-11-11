Richard Branson is “recovering well” after getting into a pretty big bike crash.

This week, 71-year-old Virgin founder get into an accident while taking part in the Strive Challenge bicycle race.

In a post on Instagram on Instagram, Branson explained how everything happened.

“I was navigating a steep corner, with a massive cliff drop to my left, a car coming up the hill, and my fellow Striver, Felix Stellmaszek, in front of me passing the car. I pulled on both of my brakes, but they didn’t respond. I was going faster and faster, with my options being to drop off the cliff, hit the car, or potentially run into Felix,” he said.

“I gripped both brakes as tight as I could (later learning I should have tried taking one hand off the brake and then squeezing it again), but they didn’t work,” Branson continued. I cried out to Felix a warning – ‘brakes not working!’ – but he had no chance of getting out of the way. We crashed – hard.”

He added that “no question that wearing helmets saved” their lives.

Branson also described “another close shave” only moments after they had gotten themselves ready to go to the hospital, when a car came racing around the corner and crashed into another vehicle.

As for injuries, Branson said he had “severe cuts and bruises” on his elbow, as well as “an extraordinarily big bump on my hip and a massive hematoma on my leg.”