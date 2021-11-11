Click to share this via email

Tom Holland is here all day for Zendaya’s latest accomplishment.

Zendaya, 25, made history at Wednesday’s Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Awards in New York City when she was awarded the CFDA Fashion Icon Award. The multi-faceted entertainer became the youngest person to ever receive the prize.

Holland, also 25, celebrated his “Spider-Man: Far From Home” co-star’s achievement with an Instagram post.

“Naaa stop it,” Holland captioned the post with heart-eye emojis. “An incredible achievement for the most incredible person. Congrats Zendaya and Luxury Law, you guys deserve every bit of this.”

The two stars have been romantically linked over the last several months.

Holland and Zendaya will reprise their roles as Peter Parker (Spider-Man) and MJ in “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, premiering Dec. 17.