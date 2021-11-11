“Anne with an E” star Miranda McKeon underwent a double mastectomy Wednesday after being diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year.

The 19-year-old, who has kept her followers updated on her cancer treatment on social media, wrote in her latest post: “Today is the big day!!! I’ve arrived in [San Francisco] to have the surgery that I’ve been anticipating for almost 5 months.

“I’ll be having a double mastectomy- a procedure to remove all of the breast tissue under the skin on both sides as well as some lymph nodes on my right side. This will get rid of any cancer and significantly decrease my risk of reoccurrence in the future. This also means that 🥳I will be cancer free🥳!”

She added, “After tens of hours of meetings with surgeons and so so so much research (mostly done by my mom, thank you mom!) I truly feel like I found the perfect team with @drannepeled @peledmigraine . Whereas with traditional mastectomies, women are left mostly totally numb in their chest- I will have a sensation preserving mastectomy which is safe from an oncologic standpoint but more care is taken when cutting nerves and nerve grafts are done to reconstruct cut nerves.

“While it will certainly take a bit of time, I’m so grateful that I will return to looking and feeling like myself!”

McKeon concluded, “Today step 2/3 will be finalized with radiation to follow. As always, I can’t thank everyone enough for their continued support. The people in my life show up for me each and everyday in ways that are so tender and heartwarming. I’m one lucky girl!!!!!! T- 1 hour until surgery🥂🍀🥰”

The actress’ latest post comes after she shared snaps and a video of herself ringing the bell after having her last round of chemotherapy.

She shared:

There’s a one-in-a-million chance of getting breast cancer as a 19-year-old, and McKeon was that one.

She previously told People: “I’m making it my job to find the beauty in all of this.

“I wouldn’t have chosen this, I didn’t choose this, I don’t think anyone would choose this. But I’m making it my job to try and pull something out of this.”