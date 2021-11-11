It’s team time with Aubrey Plaza and Stephen Colbert.

Plaza, 37, appeared on Wednesday’s episode of Global’s “The Late Show” for another edition of “Tea at the Plaza”. The “Child’s Play” actress spilled the tea on co-stars like Kristen Stewart, Michael Caine and Molly Shannon from various movies.

Perhaps the most damning admission was Plaza’s gossip about herself.

“Aubrey Plaza is boring, she doesn’t do anything,” she told Colbert, according to Mashable.

Plaza has had an ultra busy couple of years. Her movies “Best Sellers” and “King Night” had 2021 releases; meanwhile, “Operation Fortune”, “The Ark and the Aardvark”, “Spin Me Round” and “Emily the Criminal” are all in post-production.

“The Late Show” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on Global.