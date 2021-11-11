Click to share this via email

Kathryn Hahn could truly host a podcast about everything.

Hahn stars alongside Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd and Casey Wilson in “The Shrink Next Door”, a dark comedy miniseries based on Joe Nocera’s podcast of the same name. Ellen Degeneres wants to find out just how good of a podcast host Hahn is.

The “WandaVision” actress appears on Thursday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and is challenged to talk about any podcast topic flung her way.

Hahn expertly navigates conversations about her faux horror podcast “The Hahnting” and the romantic podcast “What Turns You Hahn?”

“The Shrink Next Door” premieres Nov. 12 on Apple TV+.