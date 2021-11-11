Jeremy Renner has faced intergalactic threats in “Avengers: Endgame” and extraterrestrial lifeforms in “Arrival”, but his greatest challenge is a showdown with 10 chicken wings.

Renner appeared on Thursday’s episode of “Hot Ones” from First We Feast. The popular actor sat down with host Sean Evans to answer 10 questions while chowing down on progressively spicier hot wings.

“Where are you coming from, guy?!” Renner coughed while tackling the later stage wings. “I thought we were done with you. I thought we were done!”

“How is he with spicy food?” a synopsis for the episode of “Hot Ones” reads. “Find out as the Hollywood vet takes on the wings of death and discusses off-road racing at the Baja 500, karaoke memories, and his deep ‘man love’ for Paul Rudd.”

Renner is revving for the release of Disney+’s “Hawkeye” season one on Nov. 24 and the Paramount+’s “The Mayor of Kingstown” on Nov. 14.