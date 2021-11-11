Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is no joke for Gene Simmons.

Appearing on Talkshoplive‘s Rock ‘N’ Roll Channel on Wednesday, the KISS bassist and singer went to town on people who refuse to get vaccinated.

Simmons reacted to fans upset about not being able to join the band on their recent KISS cruise vacation.

“I don’t care about your political beliefs, you are not allowed to infect anybody just because you think you’ve got rights that are delusional, of course,” he said. “You don’t have the right to go through a red light –actually the government has the right to tell you to stop. You have to put on a seatbelt, if they tell you you can’t smoke in a building, you can’t smoke in a building. And that’s not because they want to take away your rights, it’s because the rest of us hate it! We don’t want to smell your smoke. I don’t want to catch your disease, I don’t want to risk my life just because you want to go through a red light.”

Simmons continued, “This whole idea, this delusional, evil idea that you get to do whatever you want and the rest of the world be damned is really terrible. We’ve gotta identify those people and bring them out into the open so you know who they are. Know who your friends are by how much they care about you. That includes COVID. If you’re willing to walk among us unvaccinated, you are an enemy.”

He also specifically called out people who believe the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t serious.

“For those who don’t believe this is real, over 5 million human beings have died from COVID,” Simmons said. “I know there are flat Earth society people who believe that and people who believe in all sorts of things, they died because they were fat or died because they smoked. No, b***h, they died because they got COVID.”

Earlier this year, both Simmons and KISS frontman Paul Stanley tested positive for COVID-19, and one of their touring crew members died from the coronavirus.

Simmons also expressed his dismay at the current political situation as it relates to the pandemic.

“It has become political, unfortunately the far left and the far right, they are both evil. They both spread all kinds of nonsense, I don’t like either one of them. Politics are the enemy,” he said. “Humanism and humanity is what we should all be considered about. Love they neighbor as thyself. For God’s sake, if I’m going to yawn in your presence, I’m going to put my hand up in front of my mouth. Yawning is not a life threatening event. You having COVID might be a life threatening event and I don’t want to catch it.”