Prince Charles gave an update on the Queen’s health Thursday as it was revealed she would be attending the Remembrance Sunday service at The Cenotaph this weekend.

Charles was outside Brixton’s NatWest Bank branch in London, U.K. after meeting The Prince’s Trust Young Entrepreneurs when one well-wisher asked about his mother.

The Prince of Wales replied, “She’s alright, thank you.”

And a really warm welcome outside the Nat West branch here in Brixton – Charles told one well-wisher who enquired about the Queen's health that she was doing well. pic.twitter.com/m0r4sC3mT9 — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) November 11, 2021

The clip came after Buckingham Palace revealed that the Queen, who was ordered to rest for two weeks by doctors at the end of October, would be attending the Remembrance Day service on Sunday.

The palace said in a statement to ET Canada: “The Queen will attend the annual Remembrance Day Service at The Cenotaph on Sunday, November 14. As in previous years, Her Majesty will view the service from the balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office building.

“Mindful of her doctors’ recent advice, the Queen has decided not to attend the General Synod Service and Opening Session on Tuesday, November 16. The Earl of Wessex will attend as planned.”

It was revealed last month that she will be missing the annual Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday.

Her Majesty returned to Windsor Castle Tuesday after a weekend away at her Sandringham estate in Norfolk.