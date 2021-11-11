Now you can dress like Snoop Dogg.

Dogg, 50, joins SiriusXM’s Roxanne Shante on Friday for a “New Music & Motivation” special on LL Cool J’s Rock The Bells Radio on SiriusXM. The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper will perform at the Super Bowl LVI halftime show with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

“What would I want to know about the 2022 halftime show?” Snoop asks himself about the upcoming performance. “Whatever outfit I’m wearing, I’m gonna be selling online at, at my clothing store the same night. So if y’all like, what I wear y’all can buy that s**t the same night…

“See, I wear a fashion, you know, fashion statements. It’s like, even this suit I got on right now, you can’t find it nowhere. You can only find it here on me.”

Super Bowl LVI takes place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Feb. 13.