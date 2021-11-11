Dealing with his sexuality was difficult for Lance Bass while he was in a boy band.

In a new interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, the former *NSYNC singer opens up about what it was like being gay and in the closet early in his career.

READ MORE: Lance Bass Finds Out He Is Sixth Cousins Once Removed With Britney Spears

“Being in the entertainment industry, you get told certain things and they allude to certain things. No one ever flat-out said, ‘Listen, if you’re gay, you can’t do this,” he says. “But they would [say] things like, ‘You know, if you have a girlfriend, you can’t really talk about them’ and ‘Remember your audience, your fans out there. They don’t want to really know about your personal life.’ So that always to me was kind of a backhanded, like, ‘Look, we know you’re gay, keep it a secret, kid.'”

Bass continues, “Being in a boy band, I got called gay every single day that I was in the band. And it wasn’t because they actually thought I was gay. It’s just because I was in a boy band. All of us got that. I definitely wasn’t singled out. I think all of us got it equally.”

The singer also reflects on his 2006 People magazine cover story in which he publicly came out, explaining why he doesn’t think that would happen today.

“No one cares, you know? Everyone’s just like, OK, that’s just normal,” Bass says. “My niece and nephews, they were really little when I came out. I remember the first thing that they said … they didn’t understand it, they were like, ‘Why is this a big deal?’ [They] could not comprehend why people cared about us being gay and why it would be so big you put you on the cover of People. It really encouraged me to know that this younger generation is so accepting and they just, they look at it as kids. They don’t know it [as] any different. It’s just the reality of life for them.”

READ MORE: Lance Bass Shares First Photos of Adorable Newborn Twins

He adds, “You know, one thing that I didn’t have growing up was examples of gay people, you know, especially in entertainment. Everyone was hidden,” Bass says. “I didn’t really have anyone to look up to, but now, this generation has so many people in the public eye to relate to and be like, ‘Oh, that sounds like my story’ or ‘That’s the type of family I have.’ Now we have like Troye Sivan … JoJo Siwa, especially Lil Nas X. It’s been so great for his community. You have all these young celebrities that are really accepting who they are and, because of that, their fans would probably accept themselves earlier.”