Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kelly Clarkson might just be the saviour of the broken, the beaten and the damned.

On Thursday’s “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, the host went fully pop punk with a new Kellyoke cover to a My Chemical Romance classic.

READ MORE: Kelly Clarkson To Host Star-Studded Christmas Special With Ariana Grande, Melissa McCarthy And More

Backed by her house back, Clarkson sang a compressed version of the operatic “Welcome to the Black Parade”.

The song, which was MCR’s only Top 10 hit on the Hot 100, was the opening track on the band’s instantly iconic album The Black Parade, which debuted in 2006.

READ MORE: Avril Lavigne Recalls How Her Song ‘Breakaway’ Wound Up Becoming A Hit For Kelly Clarkson

Clarkson’s punk cover comes in the same week that she also performed versions of songs by Ed Sheeran, Toby Keith and Carole King.