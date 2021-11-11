Like many others, Fran Drescher is a huge Brad Pitt fan.

“The Nanny” star was asked whether she ever gets starstruck as she appeared on the “Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast.

Drescher replied, “Yes, of course. Sometimes I do. I mean, you know… I’ve met Brad Pitt a couple of times, but I’d love to really invite him over for lunch.

“But I don’t even know how I’d get in touch with him, but I do love him.

“I don’t even know why I do, but he shows up in my dreams and there’s something about him that seems really sweet,” she gushed.

“And I love his acting style and he just seems really laid back and relaxed and easy-going, but I don’t know him. I could be totally wrong.”

Drescher’s latest appearance on Yontef’s podcast comes after she shared an interesting story regarding Princess Diana as she chatted to the host in September.

She also commented on Kim Kardashian being linked to “The Nanny” role in terms of an upcoming reboot.

READ MORE: ‘The Nanny’ Star Fran Drescher Elected President Of SAG-AFTRA Labour Union

She previously said, “Well, you know, Kim Kardashian doesn’t have a funny voice. And I think the character has to have a funny voice. I am a fan of Kim’s. I think she comes across as a lovely woman and a smart business woman. I have nothing against Kim, but I don’t see her in the role. There are people I think out there [for the role] and if we haven’t found them yet, we will.”