A classic erotic thriller is getting updated for a new era.

On Thursday, Deadline reported that Paramount+ has ordered a new TV series based on the 1987 hit “Fatal Attraction”, with Lizzy Caplan set to star in the role originated by Glenn Close.

READ MORE: Glenn Close Says ‘Fatal Attraction’ Fed Into Mental Health Stigma: ‘They Made Her Into A Psychopath’

Written by “Dirty John” scribe Alexandra Cunningham, the series will explore themes of marriage and infidelity familiar from the original film, but through modern attitudes on feminism, mental health issues and more.

As in the film, Caplan will play Alex, a woman who becomes obsessed with her lover after having an affair with him. The role of the lover, originally played by Michael Douglas is still being cast.

Paramount+ exec David Nevins told Deadline, “There’s a very timeless appeal to the themes of fidelity and infidelity, why good people make very dumb, problematic choices, and just marriage and family against those themes of fidelity and infidelity.”

READ MORE: ‘Fatal Attraction’ Crew Boiled A Real Bunny For That Famous Scene

He added, “I think the writers have come up with a very smart way to make it very contemporary while also honoring the original. How it’s done for today and how it’s turned into a series is interesting, and it’s interesting for Lizzy’s part in particular.”

When it was released in 1987, “Fatal Attraction” was a box office smash, becoming the highest-grossing film of the year, and earning 6 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actress, for Close.