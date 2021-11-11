Music connects generations in Netflix’s upcoming movie, “Mixtape”.

Julie Bowen (“Modern Family”) stars alongside young Gemma Brooke Allen in the new comedy flick. Netflix released a trailer for “Mixtape” on Thursday. The project was filmed in Burnaby, British Coumbia between Feb. 8 and April 9.

“On the eve of Y2k, orphaned, awkward 12-year-old Beverly Moody (Allen) discovers a broken mixtape crafted by her teen parents who died in a car accident when she was a baby,” a synopsis reads. “Raised by her grandmother Gail (Bowen), a former teen mom herself who finds it painful to speak about her late daughter, Beverly sees this mixtape as a chance to finally learn more about her parents.

“So she sets out on a journey to find all the songs on the tape. Along the way, she makes friends with her quirky neighbor, Ellen (Audrey Hsieh); intimidatingly tough, Nicky (Olga Petsa); and Anti (Nick Thune), an anti-everything record store owner who’s the key to finding these tracks, and a renewed bond between Gail and Beverly.”

There is no confirmed premiere date for “Mixtape”.