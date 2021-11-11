Rebel Wilson made a lifestyle change for her health, but it might have an impact on her career too.

Wilson, 41, made some major lifestyle changes over the last year. The successful actress lost 80-pounds. In a new interview, the “Jojo Rabbit” and “Pitch Perfect” star shared how she was turned away from some Hollywood roles due to her weight.

“When I was bigger, like, when I first started my professional acting career, agents would look at me and just be like, ‘No way,’ because I was overweight,” Wilson told People. “And I was like, ‘You know what? I’m gonna take something that you think is a disadvantage — I don’t actually think it’s a disadvantage — and I’m going to turn it into my success story.'”

Weight-based rejection was not what compelled Wilson to change her lifestyle.

“I just got to a point where I knew deep inside that I was engaging in some activities that were unhealthy,” she explained. “Like, yeah, I can lose a few pounds if I try really hard one week and be really strict with myself, but then I’ll always gain it back. So I never thought that I could successfully do it.

“There’s stressful things that still go on in my life and in my work that can be high pressure, but I’m not perfect. I’ve learned to manage things,” Wilson said of stress eating. “It can be scary if you’re not healthy… So just get out there, try your best, don’t be harsh on yourself and try to be positive.”

Wilson will next appear in “The Almond and the Seahorse” and “Senior Year”.