Lady Gaga put in some serious work to master an Italian accent for her role in “House of Gucci”, but admits she wishes everyone would stop focusing on it so much.

“If I’m being honest, I do feel that it’s been sensationalized that I worked on my accent for so long, and that I was in character for so long,” she told the New York Times following the new movie’s London premiere.

“I think it would have done more of a number on me had I not practiced it so much,” she admitted, explaining that the accent of her character, Patrizia Reggiani, eventually became “like muscle memory.”

Gaga clarified in a different interview, telling The Associated Press that she spent about six months working on the accent, and another three-and-a-half on the character. “I don’t know that she’ll ever leave me fully,” she said, speaking on the red carpet at the premiere.

As she told the Times, she didn’t want to spark a conversation “about sensationalizing method acting,” adding, “It would have been harder for me to go in and out of character on set than to stay in it.

In fact, she explained, pandemic quarantine actually led her to stay in character even further than she otherwise would have, “because what else am I going to do when I go back to my hotel room? How could I possibly turn it off?”

She also shared how she attempted to banish Reggiani after production had completed. “When I got on that plane back from Italy, I threw out my cigarettes,” she revealed. “I threw out the booze, I landed in L.A. and cleaned my life up because I couldn’t live that way anymore.”

However, she admitted that she “experienced some type of attachment panic,” explaining, “I felt the way Patrizia felt, a life without Gucci was not a life worth living. The greatest time in her life was being a Gucci, and I can say to you, being done with this film, that the greatest time in my life was being a Gucci. That’s how art and life line up.”