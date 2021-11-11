The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent Nov. 11 — Remembrance Day in the U.K. and Commonwealth nations, and Veteran’s Day in the U.S. — by visiting with service members and their spouses at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey.

Thursday’s visit follows the couple’s attendance Wednesday night at the Intrepid Museum’s gala honouring service members, veterans and military spouses.

According to a spokesperson from the the Duke and Duchess’ Archewell foundation, during their visit Harry and Meghan “met with service members from all six branches of the military, and hosted a luncheon for service members and their spouses. Throughout their visit, they discussed mental health, the value of community and living a life of service.”

“As we honour and reflect on Remembrance Day in the U.K., which shares a date with Veterans Day here in the U.S., my hope is for all of us to continue to support the wellbeing and recognize the value of our troops, veterans, and the entire military and service family,” said Harry in a statement. “We and they are better for it.”

Harry has a deep connection with service members, having spent 10 years serving in the British Army and undertaking two tours in Afghanistan.