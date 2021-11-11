Will Poulter opens up about joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a new interview with GQ Hype, discussing the physical preparation he’s undergoing for his role in the upcoming “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″.

“It’s still sinking in for me,” said Poulter of his “Guardians” role. “I’m very, very honoured to have been welcomed into the Marvel family, and especially into a franchise like ‘Guardians’ which I’ve admired for a long time.”

Of course, the process of transforming his body to portray Adam Warlock in the flick has required some serious discipline. “I’ve just come to terms with everything that’s required now,” he said. “Filming starts in a month or so, [I’m] definitely locking in and training my focus on that role and that role alone.”

Another thing that Poulter has been focusing on is his mental health, something he sees as part and parcel of maintaining overall health.

“I’m constantly reminded of the importance of taking care of my mental health and obviously, aside from the physical challenges that it posed, I think the pandemic woke a lot of people up to the importance of extending that sort of empathy and level of care that we have with physical health to people’s mental health,” he explained. “Mental health is physical health, you know.”

