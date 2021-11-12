Beyoncé is giving the Beyhive something to buzz about.

On Thursday night, Queen Bey dropped her new single “Be Alive”, which appears on the closing credits of the new HBO Max feature film “King Richard”, starring Will Smith in the story of Richard Williams, father of tennis greats Serena and Venus Williams.

The heavily orchestrated anthem boasts some powerful vocals and an inspirational theme.

“It feels so good to be alive, that’s why I live my life with pride,” a chorus of backup singers sing in a sweet harmony, while Beyoncé’s voice soars atop everything to declare, “Do you know how much we have pride / How hard we have to try?”

“Be Alive” was first teased in the release of the “King Richard” trailer last month.

As it turned out, Beyoncé’s contribution to the movie came after she watched a screening, and offered to provide a song for the film.

“The marriage of a movie and a song is a kind of magic that’s unmatched in entertainment,” Smith said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “I was so happy when Beyoncé called.”