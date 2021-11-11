It’s arguable that no human being has seen more paternity test results than Maury Povich, but an upcoming edition of his daytime talk show will feature a shocking test reveal for one of rap’s hottest young stars.

In a bonkers clip from the Wednesday, Nov. 17 edition of “Maury”, rapper Lil Nas X (identified as “Montero”) is confronted with the truth about his boyfriend, “love of his life” Yai, who has been keeping a big secret: he’s married — to a woman!

Complicating matters further, Yai’s wife is the mother of a four-year-old child, whom she claims was fathered by Yai, and Povich has the test results that will either back up or refute her allegation.

Meanwhile, other scenes in the promo include Tai apparently popping the question to Lil Nas X/Montero, offering a big diamond ring, along with some kind of fight and the rapper running off the set.

“Is Yai the dad… or will Montero get exactly what he wants?” Povich asks solemnly.

Yai, as Lil Nas X’s fans will recall, played his lover in the music video for “That’s What I Want”, and was his real-life boyfriend before they apparently broke it off.

“We were dating, and we are still in very good terms,” he said in a recent interview with SiriusXM. “You know, we may date again I’m sure…. I love him, he is amazing. I wanted to kind of focus on my music right now.” “The best person I have ever dated…. I am still very much in love, I’m like trying to manage… If it’s meant, it will happen in the future, life is long.”

While it’s difficult to envision the “Maury” appearance as anything other than an attention-grabbing stunt, the basis of a new music video or some kind of put-on, all will be revealed on the Wednesday, Nov. 17 episode of “Maury”.