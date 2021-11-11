A few years back, Dwayne Johnson shared the TMI revelation that he relieved himself in water bottles while working out, and in a new interview with Esquire he explains the reason behind that habit.

“I do pee in my water bottles but let me give context to that,” the “Red Notice” star said.

“It’s not a water bottle that I’ve actually purchased solely for water that you wash and clean when you’re done using it,” he elaborated. “These are just bottles that I’m no longer using.”

As for why he chooses a bottle over a toilet, Johnson offered a simple explanation. “Usually the gyms that I workout in don’t have a bathroom because they’re the Iron Paradise. They’re just hot, sweaty and dirty,” he said.

Since he likes to remain “pretty hydrated” during his grueling workouts, he added, when nature calls “I break out the bottle.”