Jeannie Mai and husband Jeezy are expecting their first child, and according to the co-host of “The Real” her pregnancy dimmed their sex life during the first trimester, but things kicked back into gear with the second.

“The party is on. It’s back and poppin’. The back is poppin’,” Mai declared in a new episode of her YouTube series “Hello Hunnay with Jeannie Mai”. “Everything is good in that department. I love it.”’

Speaking with special guest Shan Boodram, an intimacy expert nicknamed “Shan BOODY,” Mai even discussed her preferred pregnancy positions.

“One of my favourite positions is actually being on top of J, because then you see your belly, you see his face [and] when he gets to play — like, he’s playing with your belly or playing with your breasts,” Mai explained, a revelation that caught Boodram by surprise.

“What?” she exclaimed. “He plays with your belly during sex?”

“Yes!” Mai insisted. “I credit him. I didn’t tell him to do this, so him normalizing that the baby’s there… you know how some men might be like, ‘I don’t wanna touch the baby’ or maybe ‘I’m not touching the belly’? But making it all, like, ‘Yo, you gotta be up in the mix in this. This is how you got made!’ I think there’s something really beautiful about that.”

