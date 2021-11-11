It took Waylon Smithers until 2016 to come out as gay, and now “The Simpsons” will feature Mr. Burns’ loyal lackey in a storyline in which he finally finds love.

In the episode, Smithers hooks up with a new boyfriend, billionaire fashion mogul Michael De Graaf, voiced by Victor Garber, star of Global’s “Family Law”.

As the New York Post reported, the episode was inspired by longtime “Simpsons” writer Rob LaZebnik, whose son, Johnny, inspired him to write Smithers’ big coming-out episode in 2016.

Now, the father-and-son duo have teamed up to write an episode that puts Smithers on the track to true love.

“To be able to work with Johnny on this was, like, such a dream and to be able to see how truly funny and talented he is was just, you know, super fun and rewarding,” Rob said of working with his son, who called the experience of writing with his father “spectacular and fulfilling.”

“I know my dad is a comedy writer. I grew up with him — obviously, I know he’s a funny guy,” Johnny said. “But actually getting to sit down and write jokes with him was so much fun. And there were some moments where I was like, ‘Dad, that’s disgusting — we can’t put that on television,’ which I didn’t expect to be saying because I’m usually the disgusting one.”

He added: “We now have this piece of content that we put into the world together that is a combined brainpower of the two of us.”

Guest star Garber told the Post he was proud to be part of such an important episode in the show’s 33-year history.

“I think it’s crucially important that these stories are acknowledged,” said Garber, who is openly gay. “I haven’t played a lot of gay characters, but every time I do it, it brings back certain feelings I had as a young actor where I couldn’t be gay.”

In fact, he added, the role “was kind of a reminder of how much things have changed and also how I’ve evolved. In my journey to find self-acceptance, self-love, it’s a definite significant part of it.”

The Smithers-centric episode of “The Simpsons” airs on Sunday, Nov. 21.