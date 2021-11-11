Paris Hilton is a married woman, with a source confirming to E! News that she and fiancé Carter Reum were wed on Thursday, Nov. 11, with the ceremony taking place in Los Angeles.

“Paris selected her dress late last night,” another source told the outlet. “There is a lot of love and support surrounding both Carter and Paris.”

During a special wedding-day edition of Hilton’s “This is Paris” podcast, Reum opened up about the couple’s nuptials. “It is definitely going to be your fairytale wedding,” he said. “That first kiss and that first hug and as we always say, the electric bolts that are going to shoot between us — I’m going to think about all those memories.”

For her part, Hilton admitted the thing she was most “nervous” about was their first dance at the reception, admitting that she has “not had a free second” to rehearse some moves. “I did dancing lessons twice; it’s just hard,” she said.

During an August visit to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, Hilton hinted at some of the wedding plans she was considering.

“I’ll definitely get a DJ because it’s too much,” she said when asked if she planned to serve as DJ for the reception. “We’ll have a band as well. It’s going to be a three-day affair, so we’ll have a lot happening.”

She also promised there will be “lots of dresses, probably 10. I love outfit changes.”