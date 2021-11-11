Click to share this via email

Gearing up for the big night! Jonathan Majors and Taylor Swift are amped for their upcoming episode of “Saturday Night Live”.

In a promo released on Thursday, the “Lovecraft Country” star and the “Evermore” songstress were joined by castmembers Aidy Bryant and Bowen Yang on the iconic Studio 8H stage.

To gear up for the big show, the quartet seemed to be doing improve-style exercises by delivering Majors’ line by having each person say one word of it at a time.

In a flawless display of timing, Majors, Swift, Yang and Bryant declared, “Hi, I’m Jonathan Majors and I’m hosting ‘SNL’ this week with musical guest Taylor Swift.”

“Nailed it!” Yang exclaimed after successfully pulling off the cyclical delivering, while Swift and Majors jumped in the air for a celebratory chest bump.

“And it only took 27 takes, baby!” Bryant added with glee.

Yes, there will be music!

Jonathan Majors hosts with musical guest Taylor Swift THIS SATURDAY pic.twitter.com/HpgqNjeYtf — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 12, 2021

n another sketch as part of the promo, Bryant and Yang both declared that they, like Swift, would be performing their own original songs from their unreleased albums during the show.

“Guys, do you want to check with the producers?” a confused Majors asked.

“I’ll also be doing music,” Swift said, sheepishly. “If there’s time, after theirs.”

“Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.

