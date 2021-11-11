SPOILER ALERT: Reading further will reveal which “Station 19” character died in Thursday night’s special crossover event with “Grey’s Anatomy”.

On Thursday, Nov. 11, ABC aired a special “Station 19” crossover with “Grey’s Anatomy” that wound up being the final appearance of a member of the “Station 19” cast who’s been part of the show since the beginning: Okieriete Onaodowan.

As Deadline reported, the actor’s character, firefighter Dean Miller, died of injuries he sustained in the line of duty, marking the end of Onaodowan’s run on the show.

“It’s been a pleasure being Dean. I have Shonda Rhimes, Stacy McKee, Krista Vernoff, Paris Barclay and ABC to thank for allowing me to bring him to life,” Onaodowan said in a statement to Deadline.

“I am grateful I got to work with the most loving, kind and dedicated crew in network TV,” added the “Hamilton” alum. “And most importantly, thanks to the fans for showing Dean so much love. I hope he has inspired you to change your world for the better. Be the change!”

Deadline reports that souces say the decision to leave the show came from Onaodowan, who approached producers and requested to leave the series at the end of last season. A compromise was reportedly reached that allowed him to return for the first few episodes of the current season to conclude his character’s storyline.