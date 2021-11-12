Old pals Jamie Dornan and Andrew Garfield put their friendship to the test on Thursday’s “Late Late Show”.

The pair have been friends for years and James Corden decided to see just how well they know each other in a “Shock Friendship Quiz” skit. Whoever got a question wrong got an electric shock.

Garfield incorrectly guessed the names of Dornan’s kids, before Dornan failed to remember what embarrassing thing Garfield did while visiting Prince’s house.

Other questions included which sport Dornan dropped out of university to pursue semi-professionally and one about Garfield’s place of birth.

One electric shock resulted in Garfield jokingly slapping Corden.

Watch the clip above to see which questions the actors got right.

Dornan was on the show to promote his new movie “Belfast”, while Garfield stars in “Tick, Tick… Boom!”

The duo also spoke about being neighbours when they first tried to get work in Los Angeles, revealing how Eddie Redmayne and Robert Pattinson were also part of their group.