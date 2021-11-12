The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge just shared a heartwarming video to mark Remembrance Day and to commemorate 100 years of the Royal British Legion.

Kate Middleton played interviewer in the clip, in which she was joined by Italy Star veteran Colonel David Blum OBE and 10-year old Cub Scout Emily Edge.

Kate Middleton with Colonel David Blum OBE and Cub Scout Emily Edge. Credit: Kensington Palace

During their conversation, which took place at the Royal Hospital Chelsea earlier this month, the duchess spoke with Colonel Blum and Edge about the vital role that Remembrance Day played within our society over the past 100 years, and ensuring that we acknowledge and commemorate the sacrifices made by our servicemen and women.

READ MORE: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Spend Remembrance Day Visiting Service Members At New Jersey Military Base

To mark #Remembrance and 100 years of the @PoppyLegion, The Duchess met 98-year-old veteran, Colonel Blum, and 10-year-old Cub @scouts, Emily, to discuss the vital importance of Remembrance across generations. Watch the full conversation: https://t.co/zUKIQA98ss pic.twitter.com/H2gQEtsrNX — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) November 12, 2021

Colonel Blum spoke about the importance of Remembrance to him, having served in Italy during the Second World War. Edge then discussed what she has learned about the roles that the Scouts played as part of the wartime effort, including helping with the evacuation of young children from cities, and taking part in fire watches and harvests.

Kate Middleton with Colonel David Blum OBE and Cub Scout Emily Edge. Credit: Kensington Palace — Credit: Kensington Palace

READ MORE: Prince Charles Shares Update On The Queen’s Health As It’s Revealed She Will Be Attending Remembrance Sunday Service

Colonel Blum also reflected on the long-term impact of his own time in the Scouts, and the vital life skills and experiences that being a Scout can provide to young people, including building confidence, team-building skills and resilience.

He shared, “I think it was probably a useful background, yes,” with the pair also talking about what they’ve learned in the Scouts that they wouldn’t have done in school.

Kate, who is joint-president of the Scout Association with the Duke of Kent, while the Queen is Patron, then awarded Edge with her Remembrance badge for the activities she has taken part in, including the creation of a poppy display for her local church.

This year, Scouts across the U.K. have been taking part in activities to commemorate the centenary of the Royal British Legion, which was created by Earl Haig in 1921.