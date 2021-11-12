“The View” panel is still missing something.

In an interview with The Cut, co-host Sunny Hostin talked about how the show is settling in after Meghan McCain’s exit earlier this year, and how best to replace her missing perspective.

Said Hostin, “Right now, we still do need a really conservative voice.”

READ MORE: Abby Huntsman Reveals Why She Felt ‘Trapped’ On ‘The View’

The current lineup on “The View” comprises Hostin, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, and Sara Haines. But for Hostin, bringing on that conservative perspective comes with some caveats.

“I also believe it’s really important to not have someone on the panel who spreads misinformation, who adheres to the big lies, who is an anti-vaxxer, because I think that’s dangerous,” she said.

But still, she reiterated, “We need someone that will commit [to independent and/or conservative outlooks] and we don’t have that voice. And we need someone that’s not duplicative of anyone else on the panel.”

READ MORE: Katie Couric Reveals Whether She Would Ever Join ‘The View’: ‘I Really Enjoy That Show’

Hostin also addressed McCain’s recent complaints that “The View” was a “toxic” work environment for her.

“I think she thinks that people did not like her or treated her a certain way because of her opinions,” Hostin said. “I certainly don’t share any of her opinions … at all … about anything … but I don’t feel that way about her. I can’t claim to understand her because I think she’s very complicated. Her experience is her experience.”

She added, “No one can say that she didn’t experience it in that way because it’s hers. I didn’t see it that way. I didn’t experience it the way she did. But I’m going to defer to her that she experienced it like that.”